Telangana High Court orders razing of 'illegal' temple over public park in Ameenpur

A rights body complained that the authorities concerned have not taken any action against the Madhavapuri Hills Devalaya Committee who had constructed the temple.

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Questioning the inaction of authorities concerned in preventing alleged unauthorised construction of a temple in a public park at Madhavapuri Hills at Ameenpur village in Sangareddy district, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday directed them to demolish the structure if constructed illegally. 

The bench was passing this order in a PIL filed by a rights body, represented by its chairman Thakur Rajkumar Singh, complaining that the authorities concerned have not taken any action against the Madhavapuri Hills Devalaya Committee, represented by its chairman G Hanumappa, though the latter had constructed the temple and installed an idol in the space meant for park.

The petitioner’s counsel told the court that a complaint was lodged at Ameenpur police station in 2017, but no action was taken. The bench warned of summoning the officials concerned if they do not take steps in two weeks on the illegal construction. 

When the counsel appearing for temple trust said that no new temple is being constructed but repairs were being made to the existing one and that the village sarpanch had written to the endowment department on the issue, the bench said the sarpanch has no powers to prevent any illegal constructions.  The temple trust has to place the documents relating to permissions taken before it, and adjourned the case hearing to Feb 7.

