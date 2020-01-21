TIFR will launch 10 balloons to conduct research

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TIFR will launch 10 balloon flights carrying scientific equipment for conducting research. TIFR, with the support of the DAE and ISRO, will launch these balloons from its facility in ECIL, Hyderabad. B Suneel Kumar, scientist in-charge at TFIR, said the balloons, made of polyethylene films will be filled with hydrogen gas. The balloons will reach heights between 30km and 42km. The instruments will be kept at these heights for up to 10 hours and then will be released from the balloon in large coloured parachutes.