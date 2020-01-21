TSRTC to ply 500 special buses across Telangana for Medaram Jatara

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to ply nearly 500 buses from various important destinations in the State to Medaram Jatara, which is scheduled to be held from February 5-8.

The RTC on Monday announced that traffic supervisors would be appointed at every depot besides booking counters. The fares for the buses from MGBS, JBS and Uppal crossroads will range between Rs 440- Rs 910 for adults based on the kind of bus and between Rs 230 to Rs 690 for children.

The RTC will also operate 40 special buses, available on advanced reservation on January 26, for those wanting to visit the jatara before the devotee rush begins.

Number of buses