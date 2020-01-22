Home States Telangana

Adopting Kerala model, Telangana government to form exclusive policy for non-residents

Following CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's directions, an official team visited Kerala to study the welfare measures being implemented for Non-Resident Keralites.

Published: 22nd January 2020 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 09:14 AM

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and others speak to Kerala officials on Tuesday

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and others speak to Kerala officials on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a cue from the Kerala government, the Telangana administration is gearing up to implement a slew of welfare measures for Non-Resident Telanganites (NRTs), including the migrant workers to the Gulf countries. The measures include formation of an exclusive policy for NRTs.  

A three-member official team, headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, visited Kerala on Tuesday to study the practices of Kerala government in helping the non-resident Keralites. The team also comprised Chief Advisor to the State government Rajiv Sharma and CM’s Principal Secretary Narsing Rao.

As the NRTs, especially those who went to Gulf nations in search of jobs, were facing lot of problems, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed the officials to visit Kerala and study their practices. On Tuesday, Somesh Kumar along with two other officials met Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose, NORKA secretary KS Elangovan, NORKA Roots Organisation’s CEO K Harikrishnan Namboothiri. 

Speaking to Express from Kerala, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that the Kerala government’s initiatives for the immigrants are good. "We will adopt some of the initiatives which will be suitable for Telangana after discussing them with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao," he said.

What is NORKA

The Non-Resident Keralites Affairs department of Kerala is abbreviated as NORKA and it is intended to redress the grievances of Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs). NORKA Roots is an implementing agency of NORKA

What Kerala govt is doing

Pravasi ID Card: When Keralites live outside the country, NORKA issues Pravasi ID cards, which extend a lot of services; NRK Insurance Card: Keralites living outside the country are provided with NRK Insurance Cards; Skill training: The NORKA also offers skill upgradation to get right placement 

TAGS
NORKA Non Resident Telanganites Telangana residenct policy
