All set for smooth conduct of municipal elections in Telangana today

The ballot box voting will begin at 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm at 7,961 polling stations. Voter strength per polling station is around 800.

Published: 22nd January 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Employees of Nagarkurnool district who was deputed for the municipal election going to their stations with the material on Tuesday

Employees of Nagarkurnool district who was deputed for the municipal election going to their stations with the material on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 53.50 lakh voters will decide the fate of contestants in wards and divisions in nine municipal corporations and 120 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), which go to polls across the State on Wednesday. 

A total of 11,197 candidates are contesting for the position of councillors in 2,647 wards in 120 ULBs while 1,747 candidates are in the fray for the positions of corporators 382 divisions in nine Municipal Corporations. The election for Karimnagar Municipal Corporation is scheduled for January 24.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the conduct of the elections. "There are 881 model code of conduct (MCOC) zonal offices, 285 flying squads and 360 stationary teams for vigilance to ensure smooth conduction of elections," State Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy said. 

Over 45,000 staff members are deployed on election duty and the additional 5,000 staff members are there are backup. "The commission has zero-tolerance for impersonation," Reddy added.

State Election Commission​ to use Facial recognition app

A total of 2,406 polling stations have been identified for live webcasting of the proceedings, also another 2,072 polling stations selected for video coverage and in 2,053 polling stations micro observers would cover the proceedings.  

In 10 selected polling stations, the State Election Commission (SEC) will also use facial recognition app to counter impersonation by voters. Meanwhile, AIMIM MLC Syed Amin Jaffery on Tuesday submitted a representation to SEC urging it to withdraw its order on use of facial recognition app.

