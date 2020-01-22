Home States Telangana

Decide fate of student suspended for taking cannabis: Telangana HC directs NIT Warangal V-C

The Telangana High Court said that the education system needs to change and it should be more humane in approach.

Published: 22nd January 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

NIT Warangal

National Institute of Technology in Warangal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana High Court (HC) on Tuesday directed the vice-chancellor of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, to respond on Wednesday if he is willing to allow a first-year B.Tech student, who was suspended for the current academic year for consuming cannabis, to attend classes and write examination (II semester) commencing from January 22. 

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy was hearing an appeal filed by the student seeking direction to the NIT authorities to permit him to attend classes and write examinations.In October 2019, guards of NIT found traces of cannabis in one of the hostels and later found 12 students in an intoxicated state. 

The students admitted to have consumed the substance and the Registrar suspended 11 of them in November 2019 for the current academic year. The registrar, however, said that no cannabis was seized from the hostel or institute premises.The student had filed a writ petition earlier this year before a single judge questioning the NIT registrar’s action. The student’s counsel told the court that no prohibited substances was found with the petitioner. 

When the standing counsel for NIT told the Court that the petitioner student has already filed an appeal before the NIT Director but needs to be file it before the Senate, the single judge directed the institute director to place the said appeal before the Senate and act on the appeal within three weeks. Aggrieved with the same, the student present appeal was filed before the division bench.

When the matter came up for hearing before the bench, the student’s counsel, DV Seetharamamurthy, told the court that the institute was imposing harsh punishments while ignoring the fact that they are dealing with the young lives. In fact, the punishment was imposed without affording an opportunity to the petitioner and also without taking the overall circumstances into consideration, he argued.

On the other hand, NIT standing counsel T Mahender Rao submitted that the institute has so far suspended about 33 students for their indiscipline and any lenient view will render the college helpless in dealing with unruly students.After hearing both sides, the bench said that the present education system should change and it should deal with the children in a humane and merciful manner. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court NIT Warangal NIT student cannabis NIT student suspended
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp