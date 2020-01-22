Home States Telangana

Karimnagar residents lock houses to avoid poll candidates ahead of municipal elections

Off the 58 divisions that go to the polls, the majority of them have more than five contestants while in some of them there are a dozen contestants. 

Published: 22nd January 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Fed up with unwanted visits by the candidates of various political parties and their supporters, who have been making attempts to woo the voters ahead of the municipal elections, the residents of Karimnagar have found a unique way to avoid them -- lock themselves up inside their homes.

For the past few days, a number of candidates contesting in divisions of the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) have been knocking on the doors of the people and literally begging for votes even while trying to lure the voters by lucrative offers, both in cash and kind.

At several places in the town, people locked the front doors of their homes and started using the back doors as there is no end to a constant stream of candidates visiting their residences. With multiple contestants entering the fray in most divisions and all of them preferring to visit the residents, it has become a big headache for the locals.

With each division accounting for around 4,000 votes, the candidates have been visiting each house multiple times and trying to lure the voters. 

