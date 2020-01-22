Home States Telangana

Municipalities Act: Telangana HC tells state government to file counter in four weeks

the government counsel sought some more time for filing counter affidavit on the issue. Considering the plea, the bench adjourned the case hearing by four weeks for filing counter affidavit.

Published: 22nd January 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday granted four weeks time to the State government for filing counter affidavit in a PIL filed challenging Sec 178 (2) of the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019 wherein the municipal commissioner is given unbridled powers to undertake demolition of alleged unauthorised structures without issuing any notice to the owner.   

The bench is dealing with a PIL filed by Mohan Chandran Parthasarathy, , with a plea to direct the authorities concerned to follow the principles of natural justice before exercising the demolition powers under Section 178 (2) of the Act.

When the matter came up for hearing, the government counsel sought some more time for filing counter affidavit on the issue. Considering the plea, the bench adjourned the case hearing by four weeks for filing counter affidavit.

