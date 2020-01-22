Home States Telangana

Telangana government to sign pact with NHRDF in February to increase onion production

As part of the agreement, the NHRDF will provide seeds of dark red and white onions, which will be sown in Wanaparthy, Nizamabad and Adilabad districts.

For representational purposes. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In order to increase production and check prices of onions in the market, the Telangana State Seeds Development Corporation Limited (TSSDC) and the National Horticultural Research and Development Foundation (NHRDF) will sign an agreement in February in the presence of Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy.

As part of the agreement, the NHRDF will provide seeds of dark red and white onions, which will be sown in Wanaparthy, Nizamabad and Adilabad districts. The TSSDC officials led by its managing director K Keshavulu held preliminary discussions with NHRDF officials in Nasik on Tuesday.

Keshavulu informed the NHRDF officials that Mahbubnagar, Adilabad and Nizamabad districts were suitable for growing onions.  He further said that the agreement with NHRDF would increase the extent of onion cultivation area and people would get sufficient quantity of onions in all seasons. 

Before signing the agreement, NHRDF will train farmers on the techniques of onion cultivation and also provide the technical know-how. Keshavulu said that there is a vast scope for exporting onions.

"India occupies second place in the world after China in onion production. Of the total exports of vegetables, the share of onions stands at 67 per cent. There is a huge demand for onions in countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Malaysia. Though, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh  are producing onions in large quantities, the climatic conditions in Telangana are most suitable for onion cultivation," Keshavulu said.

