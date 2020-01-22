Home States Telangana

Telangana RTC depot managers train for managing Employees Welfare Board

The Employee Welfare Board will function primarily at depot level, with the provision of a complaint or suggestion box and e-box to record day-to-day grievances.

Published: 22nd January 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC buses

TSRTC buses (File Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  To addresses grievances of its employees, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) management started a training programme on Tuesday for depot managers on how to manage the newly-constituted Employees Welfare Board. The programme was kickstarted by the Managing Director of TSRTC, Sunil Sharma, who spoke to those depot managers who will be trained in the first phase.

The Employee Welfare Board will function primarily at depot level, with the provision of a complaint/suggestion box and e-box to record day-to-day grievances. The grievances received through these boxes will have to be read and worked on by depot managers daily to ensure that there is an alternative for the employees to voice their issues.

Stating that happy employees are the pillars of TSRTC, Sharma said, "The depot managers must reach out to employees to learn and keep track of their problems. They must take constant assistance from the representative of the Employee Welfare Board to manage the issues immediately."

A total of 53 managers have started training on the first day of the programme from erstwhile districts of Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Adilabad and will be continuing the training until next week. "They will be taught how to sort the common issues out and increase transparency in depots about worker issues," said a senior RTC official. In a bid to develop an alternative to the unions, CM KCR had promised to set up these welfare boards after the 52-day-long TSRTC strike. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Employees Welfare Board TSRTC Telangana RTC employees
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp