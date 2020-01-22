Telangana RTC depot managers train for managing Employees Welfare Board

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To addresses grievances of its employees, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) management started a training programme on Tuesday for depot managers on how to manage the newly-constituted Employees Welfare Board. The programme was kickstarted by the Managing Director of TSRTC, Sunil Sharma, who spoke to those depot managers who will be trained in the first phase.

The Employee Welfare Board will function primarily at depot level, with the provision of a complaint/suggestion box and e-box to record day-to-day grievances. The grievances received through these boxes will have to be read and worked on by depot managers daily to ensure that there is an alternative for the employees to voice their issues.

Stating that happy employees are the pillars of TSRTC, Sharma said, "The depot managers must reach out to employees to learn and keep track of their problems. They must take constant assistance from the representative of the Employee Welfare Board to manage the issues immediately."

A total of 53 managers have started training on the first day of the programme from erstwhile districts of Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Adilabad and will be continuing the training until next week. "They will be taught how to sort the common issues out and increase transparency in depots about worker issues," said a senior RTC official. In a bid to develop an alternative to the unions, CM KCR had promised to set up these welfare boards after the 52-day-long TSRTC strike.