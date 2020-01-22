Telangana will grab large slice of Artificial Intelligence pie: State IT Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Underscoring the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in businesses, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has asserted that it would be used in all sectors.

Participating in a panel discussion on ‘Empowering AI Leadership’ at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, Rao said: "No business can stay insulated from the AI revolution. It must be factored into every policy and strategy, be it in the government, IT or non-IT industries. We consider AI to be integral to all our work and hence, in Telangana, we have declared 2020 the Year of AI."

The Minister said: "AI is expected to transform the global economy and the early adapters will have the first-mover advantage. Therefore, the Telangana government is setting a vision to accelerate AI readiness and develop a conducive ecosystem in the State."

Asserting that AI would add 40 per cent to the world’s GDP by 2030, he said Telangana was poised to capture the global AI opportunity. "This declaration has set in motion a bunch of coordinated initiatives with key strategic partners, to achieve the State’s vision of making Hyderabad one of the top global AI innovation hubs," he said.

When asked by a panelist about the state of AI deployment, he said the Telangana government has deployed AI-based systems for G2C Chatbots and for identity authentication for citizen service delivery among others.

Ample opportunity to invest in pharma sector, says KTR

He highlighted that the Hyderabad city police recently piloted an AI-enabled traffic management system, saving road time for citizens. "The effective use of citizen data helps us in identifying key issues that our citizens face, makes us design targeted programmes and provide better citizen services," Rao said.

Minister S Iswaran, Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore (MCI); Henrietta H Fore, Executive Director, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF); Michael Salvino, President and Chief Executive Officer, DXC Technology; Frans Cronje, Co-Founder, and Chief Executive Officer, DataProphet; and Genevieve Bell, a distinguished professor, Director, 3A Institute, Australian National University, were the other panelists who shared their thoughts on the occasion.

KTR’s three ‘I’ mantra

KTR said that Telangana bagged first rank in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and it is now concentrating on the cost and quality of doing business. Participating in another panel discussion on ‘India Investment and Innovation’ organised by the CII in Davos, he repeated his three ‘I’ mantra — innovation, inclusive growth and infrastructure.

He said there were plenty of investment opportunities in India. "The strength of India is that it has the highest population between the ages of 20 and 40 years," he said. The Minister also spoke on Mercer and JLL reports and invited investors to come to Hyderabad, as it was the most suitable place to invest in the country.

Several industrialists from across the globe called on Rama Rao at Telangana Pavilion in Davos on Tuesday. Roche chairman Christoph Franz, Carlsberg Group and Carlsberg Foundation chairman Flemming Besenbacher, Apollo Tyres vice-chairman and managing director Neeraj Kanwar, HPE COO Vishal Lall and Piramal Group chairman Ajay Piramal met Rama Rao.

He told Christoph Franz that Hyderabad was a pharma hub and there were ample opportunities to also invest in the medical devices sector here. He also wanted others to invest in food processing, electronics, textiles and life sciences sectors in the State.

