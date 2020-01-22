Home States Telangana

Telangana will grab large slice of Artificial Intelligence pie: State IT Minister KT Rama Rao

Underscoring the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in businesses, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has asserted that it would be used in all sectors.

Published: 22nd January 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Carlsberg Foundation Chairman Flemming Besenbacher met IT Minister K T Rama Rao at Telangana Pavilion in Davos

Carlsberg Foundation Chairman Flemming Besenbacher met IT Minister K T Rama Rao at Telangana Pavilion in Davos.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Underscoring the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in businesses, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has asserted that it would be used in all sectors.

Participating in a panel discussion on ‘Empowering AI Leadership’ at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, Rao said: "No business can stay insulated from the AI revolution. It must be factored into every policy and strategy, be it in the government, IT or non-IT industries. We consider AI to be integral to all our work and hence, in Telangana, we have declared 2020 the Year of AI."

The Minister said: "AI is expected to transform the global economy and the early adapters will have the first-mover advantage. Therefore, the Telangana government is setting a vision to accelerate AI readiness and develop a conducive ecosystem in the State."

Asserting that AI would add 40 per cent to the world’s GDP by 2030, he said Telangana was poised to capture the global AI opportunity. "This declaration has set in motion a bunch of coordinated initiatives with key strategic partners, to achieve the State’s vision of making Hyderabad one of the top global AI innovation hubs," he said.

When asked by a panelist about the state of AI deployment, he said the Telangana government has deployed AI-based systems for G2C Chatbots and for identity authentication for citizen service delivery among others.

Ample opportunity to invest in pharma sector, says KTR

He highlighted that the Hyderabad city police recently piloted an AI-enabled traffic management system, saving road time for citizens. "The effective use of citizen data helps us in identifying key issues that our citizens face, makes us design targeted programmes and provide better citizen services," Rao said.

Minister S Iswaran, Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore (MCI); Henrietta H Fore, Executive Director, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF); Michael Salvino, President and Chief Executive Officer, DXC Technology; Frans Cronje, Co-Founder, and Chief Executive Officer, DataProphet; and Genevieve Bell, a distinguished professor, Director, 3A Institute, Australian National University, were the other panelists who shared their thoughts on the occasion.

KTR’s three ‘I’ mantra

KTR said that Telangana bagged first rank in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and it is now concentrating on the cost and quality of doing business.  Participating in another panel discussion on ‘India Investment and Innovation’ organised by the CII in Davos, he repeated his three ‘I’ mantra — innovation, inclusive growth and infrastructure.

He said there were plenty of investment opportunities in India. "The strength of India is that it has the highest population between the ages of 20 and 40 years," he said. The Minister also spoke on Mercer and JLL reports and invited investors to come to Hyderabad, as it was the most suitable place to invest in the country. 

Several industrialists from across the globe called on Rama Rao at Telangana Pavilion in Davos on Tuesday. Roche chairman Christoph Franz, Carlsberg Group and Carlsberg Foundation chairman Flemming Besenbacher, Apollo Tyres vice-chairman and managing director Neeraj Kanwar, HPE COO Vishal Lall and Piramal Group chairman Ajay Piramal met Rama Rao. 

He told Christoph Franz that Hyderabad was a pharma hub and there were ample opportunities to also invest in the medical devices sector here. He also wanted others to invest in food processing, electronics, textiles and life sciences sectors in the State. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Empowering AI Leadership World Economic Forum KT Rama Rao Artificial Intelligence Telangana AI usage
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp