Home States Telangana

Tonnes of jaggery arrive in Telangana's Warangal ahead of Sammakka Saralamma Jatara

During the Jatara, devotees will offer white jaggery, popularly known in the Telugu-speaking states as Bangaram, to the presiding deities.

Published: 22nd January 2020 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

The traders in Warangal stock up on jaggery ahead of Medaram jatara

The traders in Warangal stock up on jaggery ahead of Medaram jatara

By U Mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL:  As the biennial historic Tribal fair Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, also known as Medaram Jatara, is scheduled to begin from February 5, traders have started stocking jaggery, a main offering for deities, in city markets.

During the Jatara, devotees will offer white jaggery, popularly known in the Telugu-speaking states as Bangaram, to the presiding deities. Therefore, traders are making beelines to Karnataka and Maharashtra where the produce is cultivated in large quantities. 

According to information, at present, Grade-A (Kolapur) jaggery is being sold at Rs 50 per kg, Grade-B (Salt Jaggery) Rs 45 per kg and Grade-C(Chemical less Jaggery) is being sold at Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg.

The traders hope that scores of devotees will arrive this time as well which would help them get high profit. In erstwhile Warangal district, wholesale jaggery traders are equipped with all necessary equipment. 

Traditionlly, a devotee offers white jaggery, the quantity of which will be equivalent to their own weight, as ‘thulabaram’ for fulfilling their desires. As lakhs, sometimes crores, of devotees are expected to arrive at Medaram for the Jatara, and most of them will perform thulabaram, the traders are certain there will be a huge demand for jaggery. 

Speaking to Express, M Pranay Kumar, of Parameshwara General Merchant in Warangal, said that around 100 tonnes of jaggery is being sold every two days in the city. A large quantity of this arrives from various parts of the nation to meet the demand. The biennial festival is, literally, a festive season for the jaggery traders as well. “The business will pick its pace up in the next couple of days,” Kumar said. Meanwhile, S Srinivas, a merchant, told Express said that he is worried about the lowering price of jaggery. With the Jatara round the corner, the competition between the traders have also begun.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp