TRS too is competing with AIMIM: Owaisi in Karimnagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS and AIMIM may be ‘friendly parties’, but in Karimnagar, which goes to the municipal elections along with other civic bodies on Wednesday, it is a battle between the Hyderbad-based party and others, and according to its chief Asaduddin Owaisi, the others includes TRS.

Speaking at a public meeting in Karimnagar, Owaisi said, “Everyone is concentrating on stopping the Majilis from winning. We have been contesting municipal elections for the last 70 years. It is strange that everyone — TRS, Congress and BJP — are fighting with an aim to stop Majlis from winning.”

Meanwhile, Owaisi took a dig at the BJP saying, “You must have seen Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman making halwa before the Budget. Do you know what is the origin of the word ‘halwa’? It is Arabic.”

Seetharaman is ‘worshipping’ the halwa, but they are also changing names of cities, he said, adding “I am not halwa. I am mirchi.”