Home States Telangana

34K die in Telangana road mishaps in 5 years, but only 15K lose licences

RTA officials in different jurisdictions seem to follow different protocols to suspend driving licence; experts see need for concentrated policy for suspensions

Published: 23rd January 2020 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purpose (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In the last five years, nearly 34,000 died in road accidents in the State but only 15,123 licenses were suspended during the same period, revealed data from the Regional Transport Authority (RTA). The data also revealed the absence of a concentrated policy on licence suspension in the State, apart from the lack of communication between the traffic police and RTA officials as the reason of fewer licence suspensions.    

According to the data, from September 1, 2015, to January 20, 2020, most suspensions (2,644) were for overloading, which is enforced by RTA officials. Drunk driving resulted in 2,366 licence suspensions. 
Express spoke to four RTA officials from across the State who all seemed to follow different protocols to suspend licence. “Apart from conducting checks for over-loading and carrying excess passengers, for which we suspend licence on our own, we take recommendations from the traffic police for rest of the offences,” said an RTA official.

Another official from a separate jurisdiction stated that a licence is suspended only if the court directs them to do so. “If the judgement states that licence has to be revoked, we do so for the mentioned period. We do not take into account traffic police recommendations at present,” he said. Another official said that they send summons to the candidate, informing about the suspension. If they respond and offer an explanation, RTA officials may consider reducing the suspension term. Presently, a licence can be suspended by the SC Committee on Road Safety’s directions. “RTA officials and the traffic police have no clear guidelines on when to initiate licence suspension. The State and the Transport Department must first issue a detailed GO on what actions should be taken for licence suspension,” said Vinod Kamula, CEO, Indian Federation of Road Safety.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp