34K die in Telangana road mishaps in 5 years, but only 15K lose licences

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the last five years, nearly 34,000 died in road accidents in the State but only 15,123 licenses were suspended during the same period, revealed data from the Regional Transport Authority (RTA). The data also revealed the absence of a concentrated policy on licence suspension in the State, apart from the lack of communication between the traffic police and RTA officials as the reason of fewer licence suspensions.

According to the data, from September 1, 2015, to January 20, 2020, most suspensions (2,644) were for overloading, which is enforced by RTA officials. Drunk driving resulted in 2,366 licence suspensions.

Express spoke to four RTA officials from across the State who all seemed to follow different protocols to suspend licence. “Apart from conducting checks for over-loading and carrying excess passengers, for which we suspend licence on our own, we take recommendations from the traffic police for rest of the offences,” said an RTA official.

Another official from a separate jurisdiction stated that a licence is suspended only if the court directs them to do so. “If the judgement states that licence has to be revoked, we do so for the mentioned period. We do not take into account traffic police recommendations at present,” he said. Another official said that they send summons to the candidate, informing about the suspension. If they respond and offer an explanation, RTA officials may consider reducing the suspension term. Presently, a licence can be suspended by the SC Committee on Road Safety’s directions. “RTA officials and the traffic police have no clear guidelines on when to initiate licence suspension. The State and the Transport Department must first issue a detailed GO on what actions should be taken for licence suspension,” said Vinod Kamula, CEO, Indian Federation of Road Safety.