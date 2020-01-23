Home States Telangana

Demand for power in Telangana doubles in six years

For the last six months, the demand for power has been more or less 11,000 MW daily in the State; the peak demand was 11,182 MW on December 26, 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The demand for power has doubled in Telangana in just six years time from around 100 million units in 2014 to around 200 million units in 2020. On Tuesday, the State’s power demand was registered as 11,045 MW, which is the highest in January. Earlier, the State witnessed the highest peak demand of 11,703 MW on August 30, 2019, which is an all-time record peak demand after the formation of a separate Telangana State. 

The peak demand was 11,182 MW on December 26, 2019. More or less, the demand has been 11,000 MW daily, in the State in the last six months. On the second day of the formation of Telangana State, i.e, on June 3, 2014, the power demand was 111.871 million units. Against this, the shortage was 15.713 million units. In the first six months of the formation of the state, the government overcame the power shortage. But, on January 1, 2016, the total demand for power touched 127.768 million units. There was no shortage of power at that time. The State was able to meet the demand. 

The demand for power has been steadily increasing in the State in the last two years, due to the increased domestic consumption, the start of massive lift irrigation schemes and commencement of new industries. Now, the daily average power demand in the State is around 200 million units. On Tuesday, the State consumed 206.871 million units of power. Out of the total demand of 206.871 million units (MU), TSGenco contributed 55.861 MU and Singareni TPP contributed 25.94 MU. The contribution of Central Generating Stations and the purchases by the State government put together is 107.324 MU.  Yet, there is no shortage of power or outages for any sector. The TSGenco is fully geared up even if the power demand crosses 12,000 MW.

Steady increase
The increase in domestic consumption, the start of massive lift irrigation schemes and launch of new industries have led to the demand for power supply to rise steadily in the last two years. Now, the daily average power demand in the State is around 200 million units. On Tuesday, the State consumed 206.871 million units of power

