Highway widening in Teleangana's Amrabad Tiger Reserve gets nod

However, the NBWL has laid down a condition that the stretch of around one kilometre of the highway that is to be widened from single to double lane must be a flyover.

 Amrabad Tiger Reserve

Octopus View Point in Amrabad Tiger Reserve (File Photo |EPS)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Standing Committee of National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) has given the green signal for the road widening proposal of a section of National Highway-565 from Nakrekal to Nagarjunasagar that passes through the core area of Amrabad Tiger Reserve. The approval from the NBWL comes despite the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) recommending against it.

However, the NBWL has laid down a condition that the stretch of around one kilometre of the highway that is to be widened from single to double lane must be a flyover. The road widening has been proposed by the National Highways division of the Roads and Buildings Department of the Telangana government.
According to the minutes of the 56th standing committee of NBWL held last month, the proposal for widening of around one kilometre of the highway through the tiger reserve was first granted clearance by the Telangana State Board for Wildlife in 2016. It also mentions that the then Chief Wildlife Warden recommended the proposal without laying down any conditions.

The NTCA had pointed out that the highway passes through the core area of the tiger reserve and had recommended against widening, stating that status quo should be maintained citing the recommendations of the ‘NBWL Sub-Committee on Guidelines for Roads in Protected Areas’. 

For better traffic flow
The National Board for Wildlife has laid down a condition that the stretch of around one km of National Highway-565, which is proposed to be widened from single lane to double lane, must be a flyover

‘Widening of NH-565 will reduce travel time’

In its justification for road widening, the R&B NH Division has said that the stretch to be widened is an important connectivity between NH-65 and NH-71, in the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It further said, “Widening and improvement of this section of NH-565 will improve the connectivity in terms of smooth and safe traffic flow, reduced vehicle operating cost and reduced travel time”.

It may be mentioned here that till now, already 20.76 hectares of the tiger reserve has been diverted for various development projects, as per the government figures. Recently, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sought wildlife clearance over an area of 48.83 hectares inside the core area of the Amrabad Tiger Reserve to widen National Highway-765, which connects Hyderabad to Srisailam.

