KT Rama Rao strikes gold at Davos, bags big deal with Piramal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Piramal Group would invest Rs 500 crore in the State in the next three years for expanding its pharma business. On the second day of Davos trip, the Telangana delegation headed by IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao clinched the major deal with Piramal Group.

After a series of deliberations at the Telangana Pavilion at WEF summit in Davos, the Piramal Group on Wednesday made the investment commitment. This is expected to increase the production capacity as it would mean the creation of new manufacturing blocks, warehouse expansion and utility augmentation.

The proposed expansion in the healthcare sector in Hyderabad would provide employment to over 500 people. It would be among the best facilities globally that are into manufacturing life-saving medicines. The Piramal leadership team plans to visit the new site early next month. At present, Piramal employs close to 1,400 people at the site, including those on a contract basis, with plans to add another 600 jobs by the financial year 2023 to support the expansion. In addition, close to 300 people would get indirect employment through various service contracts. Industries Minister KT Rama Rao welcomed the decision and assured Piramal Pharma that the TS government would provide necessary assistance.

KTR holds meeting with CEOs of Google, Rockwell at WEF

The company is also keen on adding capacities through acquisition in and around Hyderabad. It would also take up CSR activities, including safe drinking water (Piramal Sarvajal) in and around Digwal village.

Later in the day, Rao held a series of bilateral meetings with industry heads, including Alphabet Inc and Google CEO Sundar Pichai where they discussed Google’s present operations in Hyderabad and the scope for future expansion.

Rockwell Automation CEO and president Blake D Moret met KTR at the Telangana Pavilion. Rockwell Automation Inc is the largest company in the world that is dedicated to industrial automation and information and has a history of over 100 years.

At another meeting, Takeda Pharma Global Vaccine Business Unit president Dr Rajeev Venkayya held talks with KTR where the Telangana Minister apprised him of Hyderabad becoming a pharma and life sciences hub. He also gave an overview of Hyderabad Pharma City, the country’s largest pharma manufacturing hub on the occasion. Takeda Pharma is a Japan-based R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company that has a history of 230 years.

A centre of attraction

The Telangana Pavilion at the WEF summit, set up on Davos’ Promenade, stood out as a centre of attraction. Only three States from India - Telangana, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh - have set up exclusive pavilions in Davos.

The Telangana Pavilion has a reception area, a waiting lounge, and two meeting lounges. An exclusive state-of-the-art VR lounge has been set up where visitors can watch a virtual reality presentation on Telangana State. It has also been stocked with all relevant collaterals like newsletters, industrial and IT Policy booklets and also the annual reports of the IT and Industries departments. A branded photography area has been set up where the delegates can take photographs. The pavilion walls have tastefully-designed graphics with interesting titbits of information about the achievements of Hyderabad and Telangana.