No EWS reservation yet for government jobs in Telangana

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced its decision to implement the EWS reservation from the academic year 2020.

Published: 23rd January 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) will only be applied to admissions to higher educational institutes and not government jobs in the State. This is because the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is yet to receive a Government Order (GO) from the State government in this regard. 

Recently, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced its decision to implement the EWS reservation from the academic year 2020.  However, as there is still a debate on how will the EWS reservation be implemented for government jobs, the process has been delayed, sources from TSPSC said. “We cannot implement the scheme unless the government issues an order,” sources from TSPSC said. The Centre has given the states a grace period of two years, starting from January 2019, to implement the reservation. 

TSCHE, Chairman, T Papi Reddy, said that for higher education, the reservation will be applicable by increasing the number of seats so that other reserved categories are not disturbed. “Until this year, reservation for EWS was only applicable for students appearing for the NEET for medicine in Telangana. Now, all eligible candidates can apply for admissions to higher education courses, including EAMCET,” said Papi Reddy.

Quota came into effect in Jan 2019 The EWS reservation, which came into effect in the State in January 2019, mandates 10% reservation to people from the general category, who are economically weak, in higher educational institutes and government jobs

