Teenager kidnapped, raped by three youngsters in Telangana

The girl was returning from a nearby shop when a vehicle stopped by her side and she was pulled into a it.

Published: 23rd January 2020 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

In yet another horrifying incident, a teenager was kidnapped and allegedly raped by three youngsters at Ameenpur of Sangareddy district located on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The incident comes close on the heels of the brutal rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian at Shadnagar in November 2019.

The victim along with her parents who have migrated for livelihood are residing in Ameenur town. While both the parents are working as a watchman and as domestic help in an apartment, the girl is studying in college.

On Wednesday night, the girl had gone to a nearby shop and was returning on foot. When she was close to her home, a car passing by stopped by her side. She was dragged into the vehicle and the vehicle sped away even before people passing by could realise.

Three persons in the car took the girl to an isolated area in the Patancheru Industrial Development Area (IDA) and allegedly raped her one after the other. They then abandoned her at the spot and fled away. With the help of passersby, the girl reached home and informed her parents.

Based on the girl's complaint, a case of rape was registered at Ameenpur police station. Based on the clues from the victim and other evidence, police identified the vehicle used by the offenders and also reportedly nabbed them. Further investigation is underway, said police officials.

