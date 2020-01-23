Telangana municipal polls: Congress candidate bites nose of TRS counterpart

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: While most divisions and wards witnessed peaceful polling, the 31st division of the Bodhan Municipality in Nizamabad district saw a clash between Congress and TRS candidates, which ultimately resulted in a bizarre of the incident of the former biting the nose of the latter on Wednesday.

According to Bodhan Police Station House Officer (SHO) P Rakesh, the incident occurred when TRS candidate Imran brought one woman to a polling station which Congress candidate Meer Imtiaz Ali strongly opposed, claiming that the woman was a bogus voter as her name was not in voter list. A heated argument ensued and soon pushing and jostling followed, during which an irate Imtiaz Ali bit the nose of Imran. The police personnel who were on poll duty came to Imran’s rescue and send him to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police also registered case and investigation is on.