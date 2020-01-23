Telangana municipal polls: Huge voter turnout in Nizamabad, Kamareddy Adilabad, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda districts

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD, KAMAREDDY, ADILABAD, MAHUBNAGAR, NALGONDA: Apart from sporadic incidents and clashes between the TRS-BJP-Congress activists several places, voting in the municipal elections on Wednesday remained peaceful in Nizamabad, Kamareddy Adilabad, Mahbubnagar, and Nalgonda districts.

Officials set up 610 polling stations in Nizamabad for elections which see 146 representatives getting elected. TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy cast his vote at Kodad, State Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy at Suryapeta, Legislative council chairman Gutha Sukhendar Reddy at Miryalaguda and Senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy at Nandikonda municipality respectively. The polls were held peacefully in Bhainsa municipality, which had been reeling under the threat of communal violence after two groups of people clashed in the town on January 12. The total voter turnout touched 64.70 percentage amid high security.