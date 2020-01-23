Telangana municipal polls witness 70% voter turnout

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Barring sporadic incidents, the civic elections went off peacefully on Wednesday when around 70.26 per cent voting was recorded in 129 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), comprising 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations.

An elderly woman shows

her inked finger on Wednesday

| Vinay Madapu

From the time polling began at 7 am, voters in large numbers queued up at 7,961 polling stations in 3,052 municipal wards to exercise their franchise. The same trend continued till the end of the voting process late in the evening. Of the 120 municipalities, highest percentage of voting was recorded in Pochampally at 95.13 per cent followed by Chundur (91.33%), Yadgirigutta (90.69%), Choutuppal (90.61%) and Adibatla (90.27%), while the lowest percentage of voting was recorded in Jalpally (46.91%) and Manikonda (41.03%). Of the nine municipal corporations, Ramagundam recorded highest polling percentage of 67.66 per cent followed by Boduppal (64.67%), Peerzadiguda (64.31%). The lowest polling was recorded in Nizamapet at 39.65 per cent.

There was a poor turn out for the vacant Dabeerpura ward in GHMC limits, with only about 27.31 per cent of voting recorded. Of the 50,155 voters, only about 13,699 voters turned up to exercise their franchise. Counting of votes will take place on Saturday. The election in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation to elect 60 corporators would be held on Friday with the counting of votes scheduled for January 27. DK Aruna stages protest

While the polling went off peacefully, an untoward incident also took place in Bodhan of Nizamabad district where a Congress candidate bit the nose of TRS candidate. Meanwhile, in Elchipur of Kamareddy municipality, a person from Congress party was caught redhanded while distributing nose studs to voters. About 30 nose studs were seized from his possession.

In Gadwal, BJP leader DK Aruna staged a protest in front of TRS vehicles for influencing the voters. In the same municipality, clashes took place between Congress and AIMIM, forcing police to use lathi-charge them when a former Gadwal municipal chairman was injured. In Chandrasekharnagar colony of Nizamabad district, the local BJP leaders and followers staged protest against TRS for influencing the voters by distributing money to them. However, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. In Dabeerpura ward, Congress raised objection over alleged rigging resorted to by AIMIM party leading to mild tension. It’s TRS vs BJP Unlike previous elections, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is likely to face a tough fight from the BJP, and not the Congress, in various districts. The TRS has already won 80 wards unanimously while AIMIM took three seats.

There are as many as 12,898 candidates are in the fray. The voters will elect 325 corporators for municipal corporations and 2,727 councillors for municipalities. Out of 73 new municipalities created in the state last year, 68 are facing elections for the first time. Of the 12,898 contesting candidates, TRS has fielded 2,975 candidates followed by BJP (2,321), Congress (2,619), TDP (347), AIMIM (297), CPI (180), CPM (165) and other recognised political parties (284) while a huge number of 3,760 are contesting as independent candidates.

Facial Recognition Technology was used on a pilot basis in the elections for the first time in few polling stations of Kompally municipality of Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The polling officer-in-charge took the voter’s photos and uploaded them to a server using a face recognition app installed in mobile phones provided to him. The app displays the result of the verification based on a match established with any one of the voters with an appropriate message.