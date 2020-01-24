All set for municipal polls in Telangana's Karimnagar today

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: As the elections to 58 divisions under Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar are scheduled to be held on Friday, the authorities have made all required arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls.

Though the elections to the 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations across the State were held on Wednesday, the same to Karimnagar Corporation was postponed to January 24, following court cases. All the election materials were distributed among the poll staff at the SRR Government Degree College on Thursday. As many as 337 polling stations have also been set up at the 58 divisions under MCK limits.

Though there are 60 divisions in total under MCK limits, the polls will be held to 58 divisions only as the (TRS) candidates in divisions 20 and 37 were unopposed. According to information, as many as 369 candidates are in the fray to test their luck for the poll race. Official sources said that as many as 2.69 lakh voters will exercise their franchise on Friday. About 2,000 poll staff have also been deployed for election duties. Meanwhile, the police have identified and deployed personnel at around 82 sensitive and highly-sensitive areas in the city.