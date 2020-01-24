Home States Telangana

Minor girl gang-raped by four youths at Telangana's Ameenpur

In yet another sexual assault similar to Disha’s, four youths allegedly raped a minor girl at Ameenpur on the outskirts of Hyderabad late on Thursday.

Minor Rape

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In yet another sexual assault similar to Disha’s, four youths allegedly raped a minor girl at Ameenpur on the outskirts of Hyderabad late on Thursday. One of the assailants approached the girl in an SUV, pulled her in and drove away. After reaching a bushy area near Patancheru, three more youths joined him.

All the four were in an inebriated state and raped her one after the other. The 16-year-old victim is the only daughter to her parents, who have migrated here from Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh for livelihood. Sangareddy Superintendent of Police S Chandrashekar Reddy said cases have been registered and a hunt is on to nab the offenders. “We are collecting more evidence. Based on clues and other evidence, the investigation will proceed,” he said.

Girl calls up mother after being raped

The girl’s parents migrated to Hyderabad around two years ago and they work at an apartment in Ameenpur town. The girl is a Class 9 dropout. On Thursday morning, she went to a shop to buy biscuits and did not return. Her mother, who works as domestic help, came home and called the girl on her mobile phone, but it was switched off. Later at around 2:30 pm, the girl called her mother and informed that she was kidnapped and raped by four persons. Her mother alerted her father and other residents in the apartment, and they rushed to the spot mentioned by the victim. They found the girl crying for help and brought her home. She was later taken to the Ameenpur police station.

The police sent the girl for a medical examination and later visited the spot and collected some articles. They are awaiting medical reports from Sangareddy Government Hospital. CCTVs fail to record visuals.
According to information, the CCTV cameras could not be of any help to police who are investigating the alleged gang rape at Ameenpur that occurred on Thursday. Though the girl has stated that she was kidnapped in a car and was taken to an isolated location, there is no evidence for this as the CCTV cameras could not capture the movement of the vehicle due to a power cut. Inquiries revealed that in Ameenpur town and the surrounding areas, there was a power shutdown from 10:48 am to 5:10 pm as works to remove kites and manja stuck on power supply lines were going on.

Man gets 3-yr jail for molesting minor
Hyderabad: The Sangareddy District Sessions court awarded a 30-year-old man three years in prison for sexually assaulting a deaf and dumb minor from RC Puram on Hyderabad outskirts. The offender named Ghanshyam, a 30-year-old tailor hailing from Odisha, had been a neighbour of the minor and forcefully jumped into the terrace when the victim was drying clothes and molested her.

