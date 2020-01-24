Police keep vigil on betting gangs in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an increase in the incidence of individuals and groups organising bets on the potential winners of the recently-concluded municipal elections, the police are keeping a close vigil on infamous gangs in the State to prevent illegal activities.

Now that the polling to the urban local bodies has concluded, several gangs have begun luring punters to place bets on the winning candidates. “Apart from the special squads that are out to prevent such illegal activities, we have also begun keeping a close watch on notorious betting gangs. If anyone is caught indulging in such activities, we will take action against them,” police officials said.

After receiving information about several betting gangs surfacing ahead of the municipal elections results, all-district unit officials have been directed to take measures in preventing such activities in their respective districts, in addition to identifying the violators.

In several municipalities in the State, the competition among major political parties is tight. The betting gangs are taking advantage of this to make a few bucks. “Some gangs have started taking advantage of the competition and are trying to cash on such opportunities by organising bettings,” police said.