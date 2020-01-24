Telangana High Court poser to government over MIM rally in Charminar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the State government and the DGP to inform by Friday whether permission was accorded to AIMIM and United Muslims Action Committee (UMAC) to hold the proposed anti-CAA and anti-NRC protest rally on the midnight of January 25 at Charminar in the Old City.

Justice T Vinod Kumar was dealing with a petition filed by T Uma Mahendra, resident of Hyderabad, who submitted that granting permission to the proposed protest at a sensitive place like Charminar will create law and order problem.

The petitioner’s counsel informed the court that Charminar is a communally sensitive area and it will be difficult for the police to handle the situation if two lakh people converge in the area. In fact, there is every probability that the leaders of both AIMIM and UMAC may give provoking speeches which may lead to law and order problem. The judge posted the matter to Friday for further hearing.