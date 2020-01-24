Home States Telangana

Telangana municipal elections: SEC orders re-polling in three booths

SEC takes decision following arrest of four for casting ‘tender’ votes

Nizamabad Collector C Narayana Reddy oversees arrangements for counting of voters at Polytechnic College on Thursday

Nizamabad Collector C Narayana Reddy oversees arrangements for counting of voters at Polytechnic College on Thursday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday ordered re-polling in three booths in Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. Fresh polls in the three booths will be held on Friday along with the municipal polls of Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar. 

State Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy ordered re-polling at polling station N0 198 of Ward No 21 in Mahbubnagar Municipality, polling station 101 of Ward No 41 of Kamareddy Municipality and polling station 87 of Ward No 32 of Bodhan Municipality in Nizamabad. In these places, a total of four persons were arrested for casting ‘tender’ votes. 

In Mahbubnagar Municipality, two women were found guilty of impersonation. Both the women wearing veils argued and refused to show their face to the polling officer. So the polling officer allowed them to cast votes. In the meantime, original voters presented themselves to exercise their franchise. Polling officers immediately considered former votes as tender votes and informed the election commission. 
Two other similar incidents involving one person in each were reported in Kamareddy Municipality and Bodhan Municipality of Nizamabad. 

After careful examination of the matter by SEC which, after considering the grave irregularities, has decided to conduct a fresh poll. Fresh polling will be conducted between 7 am and 5 pm on Friday. Municipal chairmen, mayors to be elected on Jan 27 Election for new chairpersons and mayors for 120 municipalities and nine corporations will be held on January 27. State Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy announced the schedule on Thursday.  The elected ward members of the municipalities and corporations will take oath at 11 am on January 27. Later the ward members will elect their chairperson, vice-chairperson or mayor and deputy mayor at 12.30 pm

