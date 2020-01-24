Telangana State Council of Higher Education announces revised dates for Engineering Eamcet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the revised dates for Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS- EAMCET), 2020.

According to the revised schedule, the EAMCET exam for the students of engineering stream would be held on May 4, 5, 7 and 8. Whereas, the dates for the exam for agriculture streams remains the same- on May 9 and 11.

The TSCHE also rescheduled the dates for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS-LAWCET) and Telangana State Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS-PGLCET) to May 27. The dates for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS-PGECT) are now scheduled between May 28 and 31. All the other TS-ECET exams are likely to be held as per the tentative schedule.