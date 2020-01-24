Telangana State Council of Higher Education announces revised dates for Engineering Eamcet
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the revised dates for Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS- EAMCET), 2020.
According to the revised schedule, the EAMCET exam for the students of engineering stream would be held on May 4, 5, 7 and 8. Whereas, the dates for the exam for agriculture streams remains the same- on May 9 and 11.
The TSCHE also rescheduled the dates for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS-LAWCET) and Telangana State Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS-PGLCET) to May 27. The dates for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS-PGECT) are now scheduled between May 28 and 31. All the other TS-ECET exams are likely to be held as per the tentative schedule.