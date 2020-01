By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hardik Rajpal from Telangana scored 100 percentile in the JEE (Main) exam for B.Arch conducted this month.

He is one of the only two candidates who scored 100 percentile in the B.Arch exam, the other being Aarzoo of Haryana. The results of January JEE (Main) exam for B.Arch and B.Planning were announced on Thursday.

Rajpal is a student of a corporate junior college in Madhapur. A total of 138,410 for B. Arch and 59,003 for B Planning students had taken the exam.