Telangana's BJP MP Bandi rejects security, goes underground

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A day after sending back his gunmen to government, BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday went incommunicado, albeit briefly, leading to speculation that he had gone underground.

The Karimnagar MP reportedly cut off all communication links with the saffron party workers after meeting Chada Anand, the party’s candidate in 25th Division, which goes to polls on Friday along with other divisions in the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK).

All calls made to Sanjay Kumar’s phone were being forwarded to another number. His party colleagues confirmed that they too were unable to get in touch with him. However, by evening they dismissed the rumours of their leader going underground and said that he was, in fact, holding meetings with the BJP candidates who are contesting from different divisions of the MCK.

Sanjay Kumar had decided to surrender his security after Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy dismissed as baseless former’s claims of stone-pelting during his election campaign meetings and roadshows. In a latter to DGP on Thursday he said he was surrendering his security personnel provided by the State government, in protest against the irresponsible acts of the Karimnagar Commissioner of Police.