Telangana's Keslapur village decked up for Nagoba Jatara today

ADILABAD: The Keslapur Nagoba temple, which was the first Adivasi temple in erstwhile Adilabad district to be undertaken by the Endowment Department to ensure its comprehensive development, is getting ready for the auspicious annual Nagoba Jatara. The Jatara is scheduled to be held on Friday (January 24).

According to information, the Utnoor Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) officials have made all the required arrangements for the Jatara, for which around three to four lakh devotees are expected to arrive from various parts of the nation, including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Nagoba Jatara is the second largest Adivasi festival in Telangana after the Sammakka Sarakka Jatra, organised biennially in Medaram. In the light of this, the officials concerned and the ITDA authorities have made all required arrangements for the devotees.

Double roads ready

It should be mentioned that the State government had sanctioned `6 crore for the development of the temple last year, which was used by the authorities for carrying out various works, including the laying of double road from Muthnoor to Keslapur village, construction of a darbar hall, stadium, guest house and also for few other developmental works in the village and the temple premises.

Speaking to Express, Nagoba temple trust board member Meshram Anand Rao said that the laying of the double road and the construction of the darbar hall have been completed and that the government is taking all necessary measures to carry out the remaining works. According to information, the ongoing works will be expedited by 2021.

The members of the Meshram clan are the custodians of the temple and are the ones who perform holy rituals to the sacred deity of Nagoba during the Jatara. As per the traditions, first the members of the clan offer prayers in the temple which will mark the commencement of the celebrations. According to information, the Meshram clan, that consists of 2,500 families, has contributed `2 crore for the reconstruction of the sanctum sanctorum.