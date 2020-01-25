Home States Telangana

In a landslide victory, TRS sweeps Telangana municipal polls

In almost all urban local bodies, TRS candidates secured a majority of the wards whereas the Congress came in at a distant second in bagging number of wards.

Published: 25th January 2020 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Members of TRS party celebrating as they won majority in Urban Local Body election at TRS Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Members of TRS party celebrating as they won majority in Urban Local Body election at TRS Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi is set to sweep the municipal elections, conducted across 2,647 wards in 120 municipalities and 382 divisions in nine municipal corporations in the state on the 22nd of this month and in Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar, the polls were conducted on 24th. 

The TRS, which achieved a landslide victory in the assembly elections held in 2018 and also in the Panchayat elections held last year, continued its brilliant performance in the municipal polls as well. The TRS leads in more than 110 municipalities and in around eight municipal corporations. Final results will be out by evening. 

In almost all the urban local bodies, TRS candidates secured a majority of the wards whereas the Congress came in at a distant second in bagging number of wards. The Bharatiya Janata Party has been drubbed in the state, with its candidates winning less number of seats than even the independents. 

TRS winning candidates and party workers burst into celebrations in all municipalities.

However, this did not stop senior party leaders and elected representatives from resorting to camp politics. Many winning candidates were taken by the TRS party leaders to camps to ensure that they do not switch sides. 

Even the Congress party sent its candidates to camps in some municipalities to ensure that they do not switch sides. 

The TRS had early wins in Parakal and Chennur, even before the elections were conducted, by winning half of the wards in the two civic bodies as in many wards on the last date of withdrawal of nominations only TRS candidates were in the fray. 

One can have an overview of the winning performance of the TRS party:

  • In Dharmapuri Municipality TRS bagged 8 of the 15 seats,
  • In Kothapalli TRS bagged 11 of the 12 wards,
  • In Dornakal Municipality TRS bagged most of the wards,
  • In Sattupalli TRS bagged 13 wards enough to win the Chairman post,
  • In Jammikuṇṭa TRS bagged 22 whereas Congress bagged only three wards,
  • In Choppadandi TRS bagged nine wards whereas Congress and BJP could bag only 2 each,
  • In Mahabubabad TRS bagged 11 of the 15 wards,
  • In Meripeda TRS won all 15 wards,
  • In Thorrur TRS bagged 12 of the 15 wards of which two were unanimously elected earlier,
  • In Narsampet TRS bagged 16 of the 24 wards,
  • In Jangaon TRS bagged 13 of the 30 wards whereas 10 were bagged by the Congress. 
  • In the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, TRS bagged 69 wards whereas Congress bagged 35 and BJP bagged 18.
  • In Kothakota municipality TRS bagged 10 wards whereas four were bagged by BJP,
  • In Vadepalli municipality Congress bagged eight and TRS could bag only two,
  • In Ieeja candidates of the All India Forward Block won most of the wards,
  • In Alampoor TRS bagged the most wards, in Pebbair TRS bagged the most wards(7). 
  • Of the 48 wards in Jagtial, TRS bagged 29 whereas Congress bagged 7, Independents bagged 7 and BJP bagged 3 wards and AIMIM bagged 2 wards,
  • In Peddapalli district TRS bagged the most wards(12),
  • In Sircilla district, of the 39 wards TRS won in 22 wards.
  • In the erstwhile Nalgonda district, considered a Congress stronghold, the TRS bagged majority wards in five municipalities including in Alair, Mothkur, Pochampalli, Tirumalgiri and Suryapet,
  • In the Khagaznagar municipality, TRS bagged majority of the wards(22),
  • In Mancherial, Bellampelli, Luxettipet, Chennur and Kythanpelli municipalities TRS bagged most of the wards,
  • In Bhainsa, which witnessed communal disturbances recently, AIMIM won 15 wards.

TRS is also leading in Nizamabad in the Bodhan  Kamareddy, Banswada, Armoor and Bheemgal municipalities. The BJP which won in the Parliamentary elections, it is leading in only 3 municipalities.

TRS achieved one-sided victory in Bheemgal Municipality. MIM become second in Bodhan Municipality. 

In Ramagundam Municipal corporation the competition is neck to neck with TRS bagging 6 wards, BJP 5 wards and Congress 3 whereas Independents bagged 5 out of the 50 wards. 

With news of TRS winning majority of the wards in most of the municipalities and municipal corporations, the TRS Working President, Sircilla MLA and Minister for IT, Industries and MAUD, KT Rama Rao Tweeted, thanking people of the state for the landslide victory. 

He Tweeted, "My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Telangana for reposing faith in Sri KCR Garu’s leadership again & giving us a thumping victory in Municipal elections. Winning more than 100 plus municipalities out of 120 and all 9 out of 9 municipal corporations is no mean feat."

