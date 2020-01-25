Home States Telangana

Old age home in Telangana chains, locks up and thrashes inmates

Police rescued 82 inmates from the home which is being run out of two houses at Nagaram village on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Published: 25th January 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Relieved inmates leave Mamatha Old Age Home as Keesara police come to their rescue on Friday

Relieved inmates leave Mamatha Old Age Home as Keesara police come to their rescue on Friday. (photo| EPS)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Keesara police, on Friday, registered a case against the management of Mamatha Old Age Home for torturing its aged inmates under the guise of treatment. The issue came to light when some inmates escaped and informed local residents, who in turn called the police.

Police rescued 82 inmates from the home which is being run out of two houses at Nagaram village on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The shelter home management reportedly chained inmates and confined them in locked rooms, besides beating them up.

The inmates are from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and were from all age groups. In fact, some of the addicts admitted to the home are in their mid-20s. While the home is run by an NGO, its general secretary Shaik Rathan John Paul maintains it. After he suffered a paralytic attack, his son Bhanu, an engineering graduate, has been managing the home. K Bharathi and two others were assisting him. 

DCP Malkajgiri Rakshitha K Murthy told Express that the rescued inmates have been shifted to other homes. “All the inmates have shifted to different facilities for better healthcare and further treatment. We are also probing financial irregularities and other allegations against management of the home,” she said.

Families of five inmates took them back, while 21 women and 56 men were rescued and sent to other homes. Police registered cases against the family members of those who did not turn up to take the remaining inmates back home under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

Police have sealed the home and started an investigation. Inquiries revealed that the home has been functioning out of two independent houses for more than three years. Mamatha Old Age Home was registered with the government and had permission from the Woman and Child Welfare Department too. But the administration violated prescribed norms.

They admitted persons with mental disabilities, psychiatric problems, alcohol addicts and “treated” them. It was also found that family members of the inmates were paying Rs 10,000 a month to the administration to take care of their kin and treat their disorders.

When police, along with Revenue and Women and Child Welfare Department officials visited the Mamatha Old Age Home late on Thursday, they found inmates chained and locked up inside the rooms. It was also established that the inmates were beaten up and tortured for their behavioural issues.

Administrators of the home were procuring medicines on old prescriptions and giving them expired medicines. Huge stocks of medicines, vitamin supplements were also found in the home during searches on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamatha Old Age Home Telangana old age home Telangana old age torture
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp