Telangana brings investments worth over Rs 500 crore at World Economic Forum

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The four-day visit of the Telangana delegation, led by IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, to Davos concluded successfully as the delegation has clinched investments worth over Rs 500 crore.

The Minister has returned exactly in time for the municipal poll results which will be declared on Saturday. The delegation participated in various panel discussions during the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit. The business trip saw KTR meet with several leaders from across the globe, including central ministers from various countries and top executives of global corporations.

The primary aim of the visit was to showcase the State to multinational investors with an intention to create more employment opportunities. In the past four days, KTR participated in over 50 bilateral meetings with the head honchos of global corporations. He also took part in five engaging sessions with business and political leaders.

During the trip, the minister met several top CEOs of IT and industry majors including Alphabet Inc. and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Coca Cola CEO James Quincey, Salesforce founder and chairman Marc Benioff and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki.

KT Rama Rao made a strong pitch promoting Telangana as a progressive state, with a strong and able leadership. He outlined the various resources available in the State and how it has been consistently ranking high on the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ index.

The Minister also informed the global leaders about Hyderabad's rapid development during the past five-and-a-half years. He highlighted the city’s cosmopolitan culture and the fact that it has been ranked as number one in the Mercer Livability Index. The visit also fetched `500 crore worth investments from Pharma major Piramal Group.

This is KTR’s second trip to the World Economic Forum. The minister was accompanied by IT & Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Director Digital Media Dileep Konatham and T-Hub CEO Ravi Narayan.