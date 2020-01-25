Telangana minor gangrape: Ameenpur teen lied about assault to parents, says police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The alleged gang-rape of a teenager at Ameenpur in Sangareddy has turned out to be false alarm, according to Sangareddy police.

The minor had alleged that she was raped by four persons behind a bush in Patancheru on Thursday. However, investigation revealed that she had, in fact, gone out with her boyfriend for a movie without letting her parents know and had covered it up by spinning the rape story. While the teen was counselled and handed over to her family, her boyfriend M Sandeep was arrested.

Sangareddy Superintendent of Police (SP) S Chandrashekar Reddy said that upon analysing the CCTV footage from across the town and from the movie theatre where the couple had been, the police found that her allegations were untrue.

"Further, the medical examination of the victim did not indicate signs of sexual assault. Upon questioning her, she confessed to have lied about the rape. Accordingly, a case was registered against her boyfriend Sandeep for taking her out without the permission of her parents. A case has also been registered against the apartment owner Ravi Goud, who had shot videos of the minor and circulated them on social media," he said.

Further inquiries revealed that the 16-year-old girl, who was visiting her parents for Sankranti, was planning to return to her grandparents place at Srikakulam. On Wednesday, she told Sandeep she was leaving for Srikakulam on Friday and that she wanted to spend some time with him. They then decided to watch a movie in Miyapur.

On Thursday morning, he picked her up near her apartment. She had switched off her phone. After the movie, he took a different route to avoid being noticed by locals and dropped her on the outskirts. Once she switched her phone back on, she saw that there were several missed calls from her parents. Worried she might be scolded by them, she called up her mother and told her she was raped by four persons.