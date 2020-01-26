Harish Rao has the last laugh in Sangareddy

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: The elections to Sangareddy and Sadashivpet municipalities has seen TRS Minister Harish Rao and Sangareddy Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy fighting a proxy battle with each other. Both of them campaigned extensively for their respective candidates while trading charges against each other.

Prior to polls, Harish Rao told former Sangareddy MLA Chinta Prabhakar and other leaders that he would not step in Sangareddy if the party does not win in the civic polls. He called upon the party leaders and cadres to leave no scope for complacency though surveys had predicted victory for TRS. Guiding the cadre on campaign strategy, he asked them to have a plan in place to meet each and every voter in each ward. He asked them to prepare ward-wise plan to reach out to voters.

The Finance Minister was totally involved right from selection of candidates to campaigning in these two municipalities. In all the towns of erstwhile Medak district, MLAs of almost all the constituencies have selected the candidates and Harish Rao specifically selected the winning horses in Sangareddy and Sadashivpet municipalities. He has conducted surveys and took opinion of local leaders before finalising candidates.

He asked the cadre to remain calm and not respond to the abusive remarks made against him by Jagga but give a befitting reply by winning the polls. Finally, the strategy adopted by Harish proved successful.

On the other hand, Congress leaders in the district were irked with the fact that Jagga Reddy had announced the name of his wife for chairperson post but had done nothing for the win of TRS candidates.

TRS wins 18 wards TRS has won 18 wards of the total 38 wards in Sangareddy municipality in the results announced on Saturday (January 25)