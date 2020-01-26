Independents prove their mettle

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Independent candidates have proven their mettle in Gajwel, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s own constituency. Of the 20 seats in the constituency, the TRS has won 13 and independent candidates six and Congress one. Even though the TRS won a majority of seats, the opinion remained that the results would be one-sided.

Independent candidates also gave a shock to the ruling party in Dubbak, where they swept 10 seats, leaving TRS with nine and BJP with one. However, the TRS has succeded in joining five independent candidates into the party. The situation in the Chief Minister own municipality is currently being debated in political circles.