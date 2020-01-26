Jupally Rao inflicts sweet revenge

By Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL: Former Minister and TRS leader Jupally Krishna Rao has dealt his party a mighty blow in the elections held for Kollapur and Ieeja municipalities in Nagarkurnool district. The independent candidates fielded by him, in a move to exact revenge for TRS denying tickets to his supporters, have won a majority of seats in the two municipalities.

This has come as a shock to TRS candidates and party leadership. The supporters of Krishna Rao have won 16 wards of the total 20 wards in Kollapur municipality. This enables one of them to become the municipal chairman. Similarly, his supporters have won 10 of the 20 wards in Ieeja municipality.