K Chandrasekhar Rao comes out against CAA; to convene CMs’ meet in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao came out openly against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for the first time on Saturday, declaring that he would call a meeting of Chief Ministers of regional parties to bring pressure on the Centre to repeal the legislation.

Speaking to mediapersons here after his party won a landslide victory in the municipal elections, the Chief Minister said if necessary, he would organise a major rally with 10 lakh people to draw the public attention to the need for scrapping the new Act. “The meeting will be held in one month,” he said. The Chief Minister also hinted at adopting a resolution in the State Legislative Assembly opposing the CAA.

“The TRS MPs opposed it in the Parliament. We will remain a secular party in future too,” he said.

Rao found fault with the Central government for excluding Muslims from the CAA. “I spoke to several CMs. The Rajasthan CM suggested convening a meeting in Delhi. I opposed it. Why Delhi every time? I will convene the meeting in Hyderabad. Several industrialists are of the view that India is being transformed into a Hindu Rashtra. If India comes to be known as a religious country, then our children living in other nations will be treated as thieves. We have to live along with the rest of the world. If our brand image takes a knock in the international arena,we will face problems,” KCR said.

The TRS president, while advising Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rethink on CAA, said in a democracy, the government should steer a middle course and change its policies in accordance with time. “It is not a military government. It is a political government. When there is resentment among people, the government should review it. The CAA is not at all good for the country,” KCR said. He, however, said opposing the CAA did not mean the TRS would have any kind of confrontation with the Centre. He would have government-to-government relations with the Centre. “We will not support all the decisions of the BJP. Our decisions will range from case to case,” he said.

No change of guard in State, says KCR

No change of guard in State, says KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao rubbished the rumours that there would be a change of guard in the State. Dismissing reports that his son and TRS working president KT Rama Rao would be made the next Chief Minister soon, he said he would take an active part in national politics if necessary, but would continue to attend the Assembly session

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday wondered why the Hindu-Muslim issue was being played up every now and then. “Do people have no other work? Can we not live together peacefully,” KCR asked.

Speaking to the media after the TRS swept the municipal elections, KCR: “Am I not a Hindu? Can anyone perform the yagams that I have performed? I regularly chant Gayatri Mantra. Am I chanting it after being told by the BJP? I will kneel down before Chinna Jeeyar Swamy and others pontiffs. Am I doing so as directed by the BJP? Some perform pujas secretly. I am openly and boldly conducting Yagams without hiding anything,” Rao said while advising the BJP government at the Centre that the secular fabric of the country should be protected. “The rift being created between Hindus and Muslims will not help the country in the long-run,” the Chief Minister said.

TS GROWTH DOWN TO 9%

The Chief Minister said that due to the lopsided policies of the BJP government at Centre, the State economy too was flailing. The country’s economy was in a dangerous situation, KCR said. “Telangana has been registering a 21 per cent growth for the last six years. But, after the economic slowdown, the growth rate of the State has slipped to 1.73 per cent. Now, it has increased slightly and settled at 9 per cent,” the CM explained.

He said that the Centre must give `1,131 crore GST compensation to the State. The Centre also had to give another `2,812 crore of IGST share to TS. “We will soon write a letter to the Central government for the release of these amounts,” KCR said.

SMALLER SALARY HIKE

KCR admitted that the TRS government had not implemented some election promises. “We assured monthly doles to unemployed youth. But, due to economic slowdown, we have postponed its implementation,” he said. KCR said the retirement age of State government employees too would be increased from 60 to 61 years. “Employees are demanding implementation of Pay Revision Commission (PRC) report. But there won’t be a hefty hike in salaries as the country’s economic scenario is at its worst,” KCR explained.

CM TO VISIT THE GULF

The CM said that a Bill would be introduced in the next Assembly session to work out a policy on Non-Resident Telanganites. “I will go to the Gulf along with 17 MLAs and five Ministers including K T Rama Rao to study the problems of the Gulf immigrants,” KCR announced. He said that the Gulf trip would be before the Budget session of the Assembly.

100% LITERACY IN 1 YEAR

The Chief Minister said that the government had set a target of 100 per cent literacy rate in Telangana in one year. “Every sarpanch and ward member must take up work seriously to achieve the 100% target,” Rao said.

NEW REVENUE BILL

Rao said that the new Revenue Bill too would be introduced in the Budget session of the Assembly. Rao said that Revenue department had the dubious distinction of being number one in corruption. “Revenue employees associations have to take up self-introspection. We will call for a meeting with Revenue employees shortly and decide whether land-related matters should be transferred out of the department,” KCR said.

ASARA PENSION TO MORE

KCR said the eligibility age of Asara pensioners would be reduced and this would be implemented from April 1 onwards. Those aged above 57 would get Asara pensions from the next financial year.

‘ANTI-SOCIAL MEDIA’

KCR lamented that social media was widely being used for accusing leaders personally. “Social media has become like an anti-social media. The Central government should focus on that. Otherwise, the State government will take serious corrective measures,” the CM said.

My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Telangana for reposing faith in Sri KCR Garu’s leadership again & giving us a thumping victory in Municipal elections . Winning more than 100 plus municipalities out of 120 and all 9 out of 9 municipal corporations is no mean feat,” IT Minister KTR

‘Never seen a wave like one for TRS’

TS CM termed the victory of TRS in the series of polls right from the Assembly to municipal polls, as ‘a consistent wave’ in favour of TRS. “I have seen the Indira Gandhi wave and NTR wave. I won as an MLA even after the death of Rajiv Gandhi. But my party candidates did n’t win municipalities due to a tax hike by the NTR govt. There may be ups and downs. I have never witnessed such a wave,” the CM said