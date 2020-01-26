Home States Telangana

Three from Telangana to get Padma awards

The Padma Shri will be conferred on two others from the State — Chintala Venkat Reddy, in the field of Agriculture and Vijayasarathi Sribhashyam, in the field of Literature and Education. 

Published: 26th January 2020 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Three persons from Telangana have been selected for Padma Awards this year, for their immense contribution to different fields. Ace shuttler PV Sindhu, who is an Olympic medal winner, and

Vijayasarathi
Sribhashyam

won the Gold in 2019 edition of BWF world championship, will be conferred with the second highest civilian honour of the country, the Padma Bhushan. 

Venkat Reddy is a farmer who resides in the city at Alwal and farms in the city’s outskirts where he grows a

PV Sindhu

variety of crops. Reddy is famous for his innovative usage of soil in organic farming. In fact, he has an international patent for the invention of a process to improve the quality of top soil.  

Vijayasarathi Sribhashyam is an 84-year-old Sanskrit scholar and poet from Chegurthi in Karimnagar. He

has more than 100 literary works and awards in Sanskrit to his name. In 2017, he received the ‘Best Sanskrit Scholar’ award from the State government. Sribhashyam started writing at a young age and has penned many epic works. 

Chintala Venkat Reddy
