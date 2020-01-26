Home States Telangana

Violence-hit Bhainsa town goes the AIMIM way

According to information, one of the major reasons behind the pink party’s failure is its negligence in addressing the issues in Bhainsa.

Published: 26th January 2020 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM activists celebrate the victory of their party in Bhainsa town in Nirmal district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Bhainsa municipality which had been reeling under the trauma of communal clashes that took place recently, hesitated to go along with the trend and voted in favour of the AIMIM, unlike most counterparts across the State. At a time when the TRS managed to win almost all urban local bodies (ULBs), it failed to bag Bhainsa municipality. In a major jolt to its leaders, the ruling pink party and the grand-old Congress party failed to open accounts in the municipality that has a total number of 26 wards. When MIM managed to bag 15 seats, the saffron party got nine.

According to information, one of the major reasons behind the pink party’s failure is its negligence in addressing the issues in Bhainsa. It is learnt that the government’s inefficiency in deploying personnel immediately after the clashes began and its failure in providing shelter to those families who lost homes in the clashes affected their performance in the polls. Those families who were neglected by the government voted against the party candidates in the polls. In a major drawback, the TRS which had managed to win two wards in the previous election failed to bag any seats this time. 

MIM wins 82 wards across TS AIMIM on Saturday won in 82 wards across various municipalities in the State, which includes the wards in Jalpally and Bhainsa where it emerged successful in winning the entire municipality. The win in Jalpally and Bhainsa municipalities mark the MIM’s gains outside the city. In Jalpally and Bhainsa, it won 15 seats each. However, it was in Nizamabad where it was able to make heads turn, with 16 wards being won by them, bettered only by BJP. 

Meanwhile, in Bodhan MIM won 11 wards. Apart from this it has won 4 seats in Adilabad, three in Tandur, two in Nirmal. Both Asaduddin Owaisi and brother Akbaruddin had campaigned extensively here. It also recorded wins in two wards each in Korutla, Sangareddy, Sadasivpet and Mahbubnagar. It won a ward each in Medak, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Shadnagar, Gadwal, Metpally, Pedapally and Jagtial.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIMIM TRS
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp