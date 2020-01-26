Violence-hit Bhainsa town goes the AIMIM way

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bhainsa municipality which had been reeling under the trauma of communal clashes that took place recently, hesitated to go along with the trend and voted in favour of the AIMIM, unlike most counterparts across the State. At a time when the TRS managed to win almost all urban local bodies (ULBs), it failed to bag Bhainsa municipality. In a major jolt to its leaders, the ruling pink party and the grand-old Congress party failed to open accounts in the municipality that has a total number of 26 wards. When MIM managed to bag 15 seats, the saffron party got nine.

According to information, one of the major reasons behind the pink party’s failure is its negligence in addressing the issues in Bhainsa. It is learnt that the government’s inefficiency in deploying personnel immediately after the clashes began and its failure in providing shelter to those families who lost homes in the clashes affected their performance in the polls. Those families who were neglected by the government voted against the party candidates in the polls. In a major drawback, the TRS which had managed to win two wards in the previous election failed to bag any seats this time.

MIM wins 82 wards across TS AIMIM on Saturday won in 82 wards across various municipalities in the State, which includes the wards in Jalpally and Bhainsa where it emerged successful in winning the entire municipality. The win in Jalpally and Bhainsa municipalities mark the MIM’s gains outside the city. In Jalpally and Bhainsa, it won 15 seats each. However, it was in Nizamabad where it was able to make heads turn, with 16 wards being won by them, bettered only by BJP.

Meanwhile, in Bodhan MIM won 11 wards. Apart from this it has won 4 seats in Adilabad, three in Tandur, two in Nirmal. Both Asaduddin Owaisi and brother Akbaruddin had campaigned extensively here. It also recorded wins in two wards each in Korutla, Sangareddy, Sadasivpet and Mahbubnagar. It won a ward each in Medak, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Shadnagar, Gadwal, Metpally, Pedapally and Jagtial.