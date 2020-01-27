4.7 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of Telangana, Andhra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/NALGONDA: An earthquake in the early hours of Sunday sent people into a tizzy in various parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, including in Hyderabad.

The earthquake’s magnitude was recorded as 4.7 on the Richter scale and it occurred at 2:37 am, at a depth of 10 km, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

Dr Srinagesh D, the chief scientist at the National Geophysical Research Institute in Hyderabad, an expert in seismology and earthquake hazard, informed that the earthquake’s epicentre was close to Vellatur in Suryapet district and there were around 26 aftershocks.

The tremors were felt in various districts of the two Telugu States.

Earthquake categorised as ‘strong’ on MMI scale

The NCS categorised the earthquake on MMI scale as ‘strong’, which means it was felt by everyone. Such an earthquake can also result in damage to windows, dishes and glassware. Dr Srinagesh said it is for the first time in 50 years an earthquake of such magnitude has been recorded in Telangana, as the last one was recorded in Bhadrachalam in April 1969, which had a magnitude of 5.3 on the Richter scale. He said various details with regard to the earthquake would be studied to understand it further.

While no casualties were reported due to the earthquake, many took to social media to post their experiences.

A CCTV footage from a house, said to be in Nalgonda, was shared by netizens on the social media in which the house shakes accompanied by sounds of some items falling.

K Shivaraju, a resident of Alivelumangapuram Colony in Nalgonda, told Express, “I felt vibrations in the house and heard some utensils falling in the kitchen. My family was afraid and we immediately went out of the house.”Another resident, M Sneha, of Boyawada street in Nalgonda, said, “I was awake when the earthquake occurred. Immediately, my family members and I went out of the house and saw that many others in our area were also out”.