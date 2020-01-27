Home States Telangana

4.7 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of Telangana, Andhra

An earthquake in the early hours of Sunday sent people into a tizzy in various parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh,

Published: 27th January 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

earthquake, tremor, seismograph, graph, tremor, magnitude

There is no reported information on casualties at this point. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/NALGONDA: An earthquake in the early hours of Sunday sent people into a tizzy in various parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, including in Hyderabad.

The earthquake’s magnitude was recorded as 4.7 on the Richter scale and it occurred at 2:37 am, at a depth of 10 km, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

Dr Srinagesh D, the chief scientist at the National Geophysical Research Institute in Hyderabad, an expert in seismology and earthquake hazard, informed that the earthquake’s epicentre was close to Vellatur in Suryapet district and there were around 26 aftershocks.

The tremors were felt in various districts of the two Telugu States. 

Earthquake categorised as ‘strong’ on MMI scale

The NCS categorised the earthquake on MMI scale as ‘strong’, which means it was felt by everyone. Such an earthquake can also result in damage to windows, dishes and glassware. Dr Srinagesh said it is for the first time in 50 years an earthquake of such magnitude has been recorded in Telangana, as the last one was recorded in Bhadrachalam in April 1969, which had a magnitude of 5.3 on the Richter scale. He said various details with regard to the earthquake would be studied to understand it further.

While no casualties were reported due to the earthquake, many took to social media to post their experiences.

A CCTV footage from a house, said to be in Nalgonda, was shared by netizens on the social media in which the house shakes accompanied by sounds of some items falling.

K Shivaraju, a resident of Alivelumangapuram Colony in Nalgonda, told Express, “I felt vibrations in the house and heard some utensils falling in the kitchen. My family was afraid and we immediately went out of the house.”Another resident, M Sneha, of Boyawada street in Nalgonda, said, “I was awake when the earthquake occurred. Immediately, my family members and I went out of the house and saw that many others in our area were also out”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp