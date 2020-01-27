Aim for perfection in Palle Pragathi: CM to officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday felt that Palle Pragathi aimed at making villages clean and green should be implemented with a strategy striving for perfection.

At a review meeting with officials at Pragathi Bhavan, he pointed out that sanitation work should be taken up in villages on a daily basis to maintain cleanliness. The CM said he would soon conduct surprise visits to review Palle Pragathi initiatives and share a few thoughts with the officials and public representatives on the work being done by them.

“A large number of people either live in villages or towns and that’s the reason why we want these places to be hygienic. To ensure that the Palle Pragathi programme is implemented effectively, we have filled all the vacancies in the Panchayat Raj Department and have also appointed village secretaries in all villages,” Rao said, adding that the government has been promptly releasing Rs 339 crore every month.

The Chief Minister further said plantation drives should be made compulsory at all villages. Rao, however, expressed unhappiness over the poor work done by some Ministers and collectors who, he said, were more concerned about gaining publicity for themselves than implement the Palle Pragathi in its entirety. “Even if they do visit villages, it is to get coverage in the media. They need not clean the villages themselves. They just have to ensure that the work assigned to different parties is carried out without delay,” the CM said.