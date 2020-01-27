Home States Telangana

Aim for perfection in Palle Pragathi: CM to officials

KCR says he will soon make surprise visits to villages for review

Published: 27th January 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File picture | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday felt that Palle Pragathi aimed at making villages clean and green should be implemented with a strategy striving for perfection.

At a review meeting with officials at Pragathi Bhavan, he pointed out that sanitation work should be taken up in villages on a daily basis to maintain cleanliness. The CM said he would soon conduct surprise visits to review Palle Pragathi initiatives and share a few thoughts with the officials and public representatives on the work being done by them.

“A large number of people either live in villages or towns and that’s the reason why we want these places to be hygienic. To ensure that the Palle Pragathi programme is implemented effectively, we have filled all the vacancies in the Panchayat Raj Department and have also appointed village secretaries in all villages,” Rao said, adding that the government has been promptly releasing Rs 339 crore every month.

The Chief Minister further said plantation drives should be made compulsory at all villages. Rao, however, expressed unhappiness over the poor work done by some Ministers and collectors who, he said, were more concerned about gaining publicity for themselves than implement the Palle Pragathi in its entirety. “Even if they do visit villages, it is to get coverage in the media. They need not clean the villages themselves. They just have to ensure that the work assigned to different parties is carried out without delay,” the CM said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Palle Pragathi Telangana
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp