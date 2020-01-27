Home States Telangana

Arvind dares KCR to prevent implementation of CAA in Telangana

While sarcastically congratulating the State police for helping the TRS win the elections, he said: “The TRS used police machinery to win the municipal elections.

Published: 27th January 2020 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Lambasting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, BJP leader and Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Sunday dared the former to prevent implementation of CAA in the State. 

Speaking to the media here, Arvind said: “Even if the State government takes a decision against CAA and even if the State Assembly adopts a resolution against the Act, they will be of no use. The Central government’s decision will be implemented in the State.” 

While reacting to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s claim that the TRS neither used money power nor the official machinery to win the municipal elections, the BJP leader said that he is ready to prove the allegations.  “KCR had indirectly warned that he will cut my nose for making false allegations. I am ready to prove all allegations are true. Will he resign from his post if the allegations are proved?” he queried.
“We can show any number of videos of TRS men distributing money and liquor. KCR is not a chief minister, he is a cheap minister,” he added. 

While sarcastically congratulating the State police for helping the TRS win the elections, he said: “The TRS used police machinery to win the municipal elections.”           

Meanwhile, BJP State unit president K Laxman also criticised KCR for stating that he will moving a resolution in Assembly, opposing the CAA. Laxman wondered by KCR did not make even one utterance against the CAA during the civic polls. KCR is raising the issue after the results were declared thinking that now he has no work with the public now, the BJP leader said. 

‘BJP will play constructive role in NMC’
Nizamabad: Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Sunday said that the BJP will play a strong and constructive Opposition role in Nizamabad Municipal Corporation. While thanking the people of Nizamabad for electing BJP candidates in 28 divisions of the corporation, he said that as his party lacks numbers to win the mayor’s post, it has decided to play the main Opposition role. Predicting that the TRS chapter will be closed soon, he said “that process will begin from Nizamabad” 

