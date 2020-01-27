Coronavirus outbreak: Team from Centre to visit today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A team from the Centre’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will visit Hyderabad on Monday to supervise and discuss the city’s preparedness to tackle a possible Coronavirus outbreak. A multi-disciplinary team will be sent to seven cities — New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Cochin, Chennai and Bengaluru — where thermal screening at airports are being conducted.

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health, tweeted, “I’ve directed formation of multidisciplinary central teams to be sent to 7 states where thermal screening is being done at designated airports (New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi) #coronoavirus (sic).” The team will first conduct a video conference with the State health department and then visit the Airport Health Organization. Hyderabad was among the four cities where a person was suspected of Coronavirus. A man, who returned to the city from China’s Wuhan, the epicentre of the infection was discharged on Friday after tests results from Pune’s NIV came back negative.