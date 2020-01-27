Home States Telangana

Governor all praise for ‘visionary’ KCR, his welfare schemes

The Governor also pointed out Hyderabad’s recent achievement of being recognised as the most dynamic city in the world in terms of real estate growth.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao receving Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the at Republic day ceremony in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao receving Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the at Republic day ceremony in Hyderabad on Sunday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In her first Republic Day speech since assuming charge as the Governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday showered praises on the TRS government for implementing various schemes in the State over the last six years.

At the outset of her speech, the Governor said though Telangana is a newly-formed State, it has successfully overcome innumerable challenges under the “visionary leadership” of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. She praised various administrative reforms taken up by the State government, including increasing the number of districts, mandals and municipalities, which she said brought people closer to the government.

This year’s Republic Day celebrations by the Telangana government was a departure from the yesteryear celebrations, which involved cultural performances by artistes and students along with a parade by the personnel of police and other security forces. The event had only five contingents of personnel from different wings of the State police and one from the Indian Air Force, who presented the salute to the Governor, played the national anthem and marched off.

This was followed by the Governor’s speech. She praised the introduction of new Acts by the State government, including the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act and the new revenue Act, and other programmes such as Palle Pragathi, Mission Bhagiratha and Haritha Haram. The Governor praised the government’s initiatives to resolve irrigation issues through the construction of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme and taking up work on Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation scheme, Devadula, and Sri Seetarama irrigation schemes. The government’s other initiatives such as 24X7 power supply, residential schools for SC, ST, OBC and minorities, TS-iPASS and KCR Kits also came in for praise. The Governor also pointed out Hyderabad’s recent achievement of being recognised as the most dynamic city in the world in terms of real estate growth.

