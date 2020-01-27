Home States Telangana

Hajipur case: Killer who spun a yarn on his every bike ride

Earlier, in 2013, when Srinivas was an elevator mechanic, his employer caught him in the act with a sex worker and fired him.

Marri Srinivas Reddy

Marri Srinivas Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Elevator mechanic Marri Srinivas Reddy, aka Hajipur serial killer, trapped each victim with a different story. While offering to drop his victims home on his bike was a ruse he often used, he told another victim that he had forgotten his house keys near the well and wanted to collect them. To another victim, the story he gave for a route diversion was that he had to switch on the pump set at his agricultural well. In the third case, he asked a minor girl to whom he offered a lift for sexual favours. When she refused, he chased and killed her. Srinivas Reddy is charged with kidnap, rape and murder in two cases, while in the third case he is charged with kidnap, attempt to sexually assault and murder.

Marri Srinivas Reddy

The horrific crimes came to light after a 14-year-old schoolgirl went missing in April, 2019. After her body was exhumed from an abandoned agricultural well on the outskirts of Hajipur, Srinivas fled the village. After his arrest, he confessed to have killed her and two more girls in a similar manner. 

Police also found that he had sexually harassed a woman in 2015. He had killed a sex worker in Kurnool along with two others. Earlier, in 2013, when Srinivas was an elevator mechanic, his employer caught him in the act with a sex worker and fired him. Srinivas stole the employer’s bike which he used to commit the crimes. Villagers had seen Srinivas offering a lift to the 14-year-old schoolgirl and even identifying himself when the girl asked his name. In the case of another victim, a 17-year-old degree student, Srinivas stole her mobile phone and `400 cash before burying her body in a 46-foot-deep agricultural well. Both the girls were smothered after being raped. Another victim, an 11-year-old girl was beaten up and strangulated to death by Srinivas. He dumped her body in the well.

Horrific crimes Srinivas Reddy is charged with kidnap, rape and murder in two cases, while in the third case he is charged with kidnap, attempt to sexually assault and murder

