KCR wants Haritha Haram 2.0 to fight growing pollution in Telangana

At a review meeting on Palle Pragathi at Pragati Bhavan, he directed the officials to take action to protect the environment.

Published: 27th January 2020 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Roa during Republic day at Martrys memorial of Sainiks at Secunderabad on Sunday.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Roa during Republic day at Martrys memorial of Sainiks at Secunderabad on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  At a time when the world is in the grip of pollution, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his concerns over pollution in the State. Stating that growing population can lead to an increase in pollution, the Chief Minister on Sunday instructed officials to take immediate measures to ensure that Hyderabad and other cities in the State become pollution-free.

At a review meeting on Palle Pragathi at Pragati Bhavan, he directed the officials to take action to protect the environment. “The population in Hyderabad is growing rapidly, which would increase the chances of pollution. If we ignore the issue now, then Hyderabad will soon be like other cities which are suffering from acute pollution,” he said.

Urging people to plant more saplings in the State, he added, “To counter pollution and protect our environment, immediate measures should be taken. There is about 1.60 lakh hectares of forest land available inside and outside Hyderabad. Grow saplings in large numbers on these lands and develop a dense forest. This will keep the temperature of the city low and will help control pollution.” 
The Chief Minister also asked both the GHMC and HMDA officials to use the budget for plantation drives. 

“The GHMC and HMDA budget funds should be utilised for increasing green cover in Hyderabad as well as villages.” He further asked the officials to take Haritha Haram to the next level. “Prepare Haritha plans for other cities and towns too. In all the towns, one nursery per ward should be set up. All the towns and cities in Telangana should be resplendent with greenery as part of the measures taken under Pattana Pragathi -- an action plan for implementing a cleanliness and plantation drive in urban areas,” the CM said.

