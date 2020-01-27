Home States Telangana

‘Medaram devotees should not face trouble’

Various ministers and MLAs extended invitation to the CM at Pragati Bhavan to participate in the tribal fete. 

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in a review meeting on Medaram Jatara with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and a few Ministers on Sunday, instructed officials from different departments to work in coordination and ensure that the devotees visiting Medaram are not put to any inconvenience. 

He said that two helicopters would be made available in Hyderabad for the Chief Secretary, DGP and other senior officials to visit Medaram Jatara to review arrangments from February 5 to 9. Various ministers and MLAs extended invitation to the CM at Pragati Bhavan to participate in the tribal fete. 

“Lakhs of devotees visit Medaram Jatara. There should not be any negligence with regard to supply of drinking water and sanitation”, the CM said. He further said, “Plan a proper strategy for queues and smooth flow of traffic. Deputy IAS and IPS officers who earlier worked in Warangal and who have experience of organising Jatara in the past can be roped in. All departments should be on high alert. Work with coordination and make the Sammakka Sarakka Jatara a grand success”. 

