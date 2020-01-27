Home States Telangana

Suspecting coronavirus, four people kept in isolation ward of Hyderabad's Fever Hospital, discharged

Swab samples of the returnee who showed some symptoms of viral infection have been sent for testing to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, and the results are awaited. 

Published: 27th January 2020 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

Isolation ward at Fever hospital in Nallakunta, Hyderabad.

Isolation ward at Fever hospital in Nallakunta, Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four people from Hyderabad were kept under observation in the Coronavirus (nCoV) isolation ward of Fever Hospital on Monday, but were discharged later in the day. 

However, they will be under observation at their respective homes. This brings the total number of people under observation at their homes in Telangana to 12, including eight who were kept under observation last week.

The four included three who returned recently from their trip to China and wife of one of them. Swab samples of one of the three persons was sent for suspected Coronavirus testing to National Institute of Virology, Pune, where it tested negative.

To tackle any outbreak of Coronavirus, the State is planning to set aside 100 beds for isolation wards in three top government hospitals in the city.

Speaking to Express, Dr K Shankar, superintendent of Fever Hospital, said, "Three of the patients who were under observation had travelled back from China, and one other is the wife of one of these tourists. Due to contact with her husband, she also approached the hospital to be kept under observation. Symptoms were noted in only one of these patients whose test samples had been sent. The patients were admitted on Saturday morning and the samples were sent on Saturday night, results of which are negative. All four of them are under supervision in their respective homes."

He added, "All the four people approached the hospital on their own, owing to their travel history and the precautionary steps suggested by the health ministry. They had cleared the airport’s thermal screening, as they did not have any symptoms." Additionally, Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Shanthi Kumari, and others interacted with the team of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in New Delhi, via video conference on Monday morning.

Dr Shankar further added, "To tackle any possible, albeit unlikely, outbreak of the Coronavirus epidemic in the state, 40 beds have been set aside in three isolation wards in Fever Hospital and 20 beds in Chest Hospital. We are planning to provide 100 beds in isolation wards across the city to keep ourselves prepared."

Additionally, Dr Shravan Kumar, superintendent of Gandhi Hospital confirmed that 10 beds have been kept aside as an isolation ward in Gandhi Hospital as well to treat or observe any suspected cases of the novel virus. However, the other multidisciplinary team that was supposed to visit RGIA Airport, Fever Hospital and Gandhi Hospital, was unable to inspect as their flight was delayed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hyderabad Fever Hospital Coronavirus
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp